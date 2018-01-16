Brickbat: Lessons Learned

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher in the Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, school district wanted school board members to explain why they were giving the superintendent a big raise when teachers haven't gotten a raise in years. Even though she asked the question at the meeting where the board was scheduled to vote on the raise, board president Anthony Fontana refused to allow answers, saying her question wasn't germane to the meeting's agenda. And even though Hargrave left the meeting when Fontana asked her to, a school resource officer arrested her for "remaining after being forbidden" and resisting an officer. Local prosecutors say they will not pursue those charges.