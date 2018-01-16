Democrats’ contribution to Haiti’s ‘S**thole’ status

Good folks aren’t buying Democrats’ sleazy virtue signaling over unsavory language President Trump supposedly used during a private meeting with lawmakers.

They accuse Trump of making derogatory statements about Haiti and calling some nations “sh*thole countries” while rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal; a term he later denied using. On January 12, Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arizona) and David Perdue (R-Georgia) issued a statement which said in part they “do not recall the President saying these comments specifically, but what he did call out was the imbalance of our current immigration system.”

If these self-righteous gasbags really cared about unsavory language, they would have found some righteous indignation when former President Obama went on one of his profanity-laced rants that news correspondent Ann Compton talked about on C-SPAN in 2014, and when Vice President Biden hurled the F-bomb after Obamacare passed.

Even if Trump did say what some allege, it is not hate-filled, vile or racist to speak truth.

Sadly, Haiti the country — not the people — is a banana republic craphole thanks to natural disasters, poor leadership and Democrats.

Enter: The Clintons.

According to the Haiti Sentinel, when he was president, Bill Clinton negotiated deals with former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide that “effectively render[ed] Haiti incapable of feeding itself.” Clinton later admitted, “It may have been good for some of my farmers in Arkansas, but it has not worked. I have to live every day with the lost capacity to produce a rice crop in Haiti to feed those people because of what I did,” BBC News reports.

Paradoxically, after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Clinton was asked to lead the UN’s Haiti Reconstruction Fund while Hillary oversaw U.S. aid to Haiti. WikiLeaks later revealed emails between Hillary’s State Department and the Clinton Foundation which appeared to show that those earmarked as “FOB” (friend of Bill) and “Wjc/hrc friends” received special attention.

ABC News reports contributors to the foundation and friends of the Clintons benefited from the reconstruction. In addition, a garment factory run by a Korean firm in an industrial park which cost $400 million of global aid, including almost $175 million in U.S. taxpayer money, underdelivered in promised jobs. ABC discovered “the Korean firm became a Clinton Foundation donor and its owner invested in a startup company owned by Hillary Clinton’s former chief of staff.”

Six years after the earthquake, people remain homeless, with fewer than 1,500 homes rebuilt, and many rebuilt again because of poor workmanship. The ABC investigation found that at the same time, the Clinton Foundation said it “facilitated” the construction of a luxury hotel in Port-au-Prince, owned by a man who donated $10 million to $25 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Moreover, Newsmax reports Hillary’s brother, Tony Rodham, “was on the board of one of only two companies that received a ‘gold exploitation permit’ in 2012 from the Haitian government – a first in over 50 years,” which caused an uproar in the Haitian Senate when leaders discovered “the royalties to be paid to the Haitian government were at least half the standard rate at 2.5 percent.”

And Democrats are “concerned” about what Trump allegedly said?

If they are going to condemn Trump for speaking the unvarnished truth about craphole countries, then maybe it’s time to talk about how Democrats, by way of the Clintons they worship, helped Haiti remain one.

— Susan Stamper Brown

Copyright 2018 Susan Stamper Brown. Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She is a regular contributor to Townhall and The Christian Post. Susan’s nationally syndicated column is published in scores of newspapers and publications across the U.S. She was selected as one of America’s 40 Best Conservative columnists for 2017, and one of the 50 Best for 2015 and 2016. Contact her by Facebook or at writestamper@gmail.com.

