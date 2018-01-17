"Let People Be Free" – Lawrence Reed Interviewed in Brazil

In November 2017, FEE president Lawrence Reed spoke to nearly a thousand students and faculty on the campus of Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. His visit was sponsored by the University’s Center for Economic Freedom. One of Brazil’s largest newspapers, Folha de S. Paulo, published a substantial interview with him, which is available here. And now this 20-minute video interview with Reed has been made available by UM Brasil, a major multimedia platform in Brazil for debates, documentaries, and interviews. The interviewer is Brazilian television personality Thais Herédia.