Trump made Corey Booker cry

In a lengthy and emotional speech Tuesday, Sen. Corey Booker said news that President Donald Trump allegedly referred to certain countries as “sh*thole” or “sh*thouse” places caused him to shed tears of rage.

Booker made the remarks during a 10 minute lecture to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nieslen, who he accused of having amnesia for not confirming whether Trump made the remarks at a meeting last week.

“When ignorance and bigotry is alive with power, it is a dangerous force in our country,” Booker said. “Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

Nielsen had said only that Trump used “tough language” in a meeting discussing how lawmakers should move forward on the immigration issue.

For Booker, that was unacceptable, as was the president’s alleged statement about Haiti and a handful of African nations.

According to the lawmaker, Trump’s remarks could embolden racists in the U.S. And those who don’t call the president out will be complicit, he said.

“I sit here right now because when good white people in this country heard bigotry, or hatred, they stood up,” Booker said. “Moving into my home community, we were denied housing because of the color of my skin. And it was white Americans from Bergen County who banded together to fight against racism.”

Booker said he was profoundly disturbed when Sen. Dick Durbin described Trump’s language in the meeting.

“When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage,” Booker said.

The lawmaker said Trump’s remarks disturbed him particularly because he and other minority members of Congress frequently receive threatening mail from racist Americans. A matter which he suggested the Homeland Security Secretary should address.

“There are threats in this country. People plotting. I receive enough death threats to know the reality. Kamala receives enough death threats to know the reality. Mazie receives enough death threats to know the reality.

“And I’ve got a president of the United States whose office I respect who talks about the country origins and my fellow citizens in the most despicable manner. You don’t remember, you can’t remember the words of your commander in chief, I find that unacceptable.”

