Trump’s nationalist “revolution”

A Nobel Prize winning economist and globalist evangelist warned during a recent interview that President Donald Trump is orchestrating a nationalist revolution to derail the global elites agenda.

During an interview on CNBC, Robert Shiller said Trump “unfortunately” represents the spark of a revolution in the global order.

“Trump is a revolution unfortunately, (and one) who’s reaffirming nationalism and he’s showing that Americans are no better than anyone else,” Shiller said. “It’s troublesome to me. I’m concerned.”

The economist added that he believes voter fatigue with Trump is going to lead to political changes in coming U.S. elections.

“So far we’ve gotten through a year of him and we’re optimistic that Congress will switch to a democratic majority in another year so he might be defanged,” he said.

The economist added that Trump’s upcoming appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos will also provide some insight as to how the president’s message will play on the world stage moving forward.

“He’s coming to Davos this year and he’s going to try out his rhetoric on the least sympathetic audience I can imagine. He likes sympathetic audiences so I don’t know how he’s going to manage this one,” he said.

