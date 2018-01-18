Brickbat: Once Again, Never Call the Cops

Danielle Maples was at home with her family in Wichita, Kansas, when her husband threatened to hurt himself. She called 911 and police responded. She and her husband were outside the house, unarmed, talking to one officer when they heard a shots from inside the house. An officer inside the house had fired two shots at their dog, which happened to be in the same small room where they'd gathered the couple's four young children. One of the shots ricocheted and struck their 9-year-old daughter. Neither the dog nor the daughter was badly injured.