Thrive in a Crisis With These 4 Vital Skills

My job (as a writer) wouldn’t survive a total economic collapse.

I’m not sore about it. It’s just a fact of life.

Most modern jobs and skills — especially those that rely on technology — would become almost totally obsolete in a collapse.

I’m not talking about your run-of-the-mill recession here. I mean a catastrophic, economy-destroying event like a grid-down scenario.

With no electricity or computers, the billionaire tech geniuses of the world would be worth the clothes on their backs. And the Wall Street bankers would be as wealthy as their ability to survive.

But there are some old-fashioned skills that have tangible value in any scenario — skills that you can feed your family with or barter for goods and services.

Earlier this week, I gave you the three of the best skills to have in a cashless economy. (If you missed it, you can read that letter here.)

Today I’m going to give you four more.

Read on…

Bonus Skill #1: Alcohol Maker

Even if you don’t drink, alcohol is a valuable item for bartering. It can be used for cooking or cleaning wounds.

Indeed, vice items, like alcohol and cigarettes, will be in low supply and high demand after mainstream production grinds to a halt.

If you can get a moonshine still or a supply of beer up and running, you’ll have a steady stream of in-demand tradeable goods at your fingertips.

Note: In order to work as a disinfectant, alcohol has to be above 35% ABV ­— making brandy, whiskey and vodka your best options.

Bonus Skill #2: Homebuilder

After a total economic collapse, the real estate market as we know will be nonexistent.

There’ll be no big construction companies to build proper homes — and certainly no real estate agents to sell them.

Most folks will be forced to live in and maintain the homes already built before the collapse… or live in shantytowns.

So someone who can build a home from the ground up would be extremely valuable. Not only would you be able to build your own home, but you could barter with your skills. And folks will pay a hefty price for a home.

Without heavy-duty construction equipment, simple but sturdy log cabins would make the most sense.

You can even find free plans for log cabin designs online. Print a bunch of these off now and you’ll have a set of ready-made plans for a crisis.

Bonus Skill #3: All-Around Handyman

Like I mentioned above, most folks will be forced to live in and maintain homes built before the collapse.

This will create demand for all-around handymen (or handywomen) that could fix common household problems and keep things working long after they should.

A good handyman should be able to perform a wide variety of tasks, including sealing cracks, fixing leaky faucets, tightening loose hinges and doing general household maintenance.

If you’re lucky, you probably know a lot of this already, but there are plenty of resources online to help you brush up on your skills.

Bonus Skill #4: Ammo Smith

You bet your bottom dollar there will be demand for guns and ammo after the collapse. Law and order will be one of the first institutions to crumble as everyone makes a mad scramble for resources and supplies.

With gangs of armed criminals and vigilantes, your safety and the safety of your family will be your sole responsibility.

Obviously, gunsmithing would be a profitable enterprise during these times, but this is a skill that can take years to master.

However, casting ammo is relatively simple and cheap in comparison. In fact, many folks who own guns already cast their own ammo. With just 10 pounds of scrap, you could cast 400 .38-caliber bullets.

You can easily find tutorials for casting your own bullets and bullet molds for sale online.

Any one of these skills could turn a disaster into a livable opportunity. If you have skills of your own that you think would be valuable in a crisis, you can send me an email by clicking here.

