3 Foolproof Tactics for Beating Financial Stress

Do you stress about money?

I don’t.

It’s not that I don’t care about the green stuff (quite the opposite, actually). But I can rest easy knowing I’m working to prepare my finances for the worst.

Which puts me in a minority of Americans.

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, nearly 72% of adults report feeling stressed about money. And 22% had experienced extreme financial stress in the month before the survey.

Needless to say, this isn’t good.

Stress is a bit of a medical oddity. Technically, it’s all in our head. But it manifests with real physicals symptoms like headaches, nausea and long-term health problems if left unchecked.

But stress is even more insidious than most people realize.

Studies show that it can weaken your immune system (leaving you vulnerable to illness) and cause temporary memory loss.

It can even damage your ability to deal with… well, stress.

You read that right. Stress actually eats away at the part of the brain that handles stress, making it more difficult to manage more stress in the future.

And how are we dealing with this problem?

Folks in magazines and online are quick to suggest techniques for dealing with stress — like music, meditation, exercise. And that’s fine if you’re happy to just deal with your stress.

But stress is like a weed. If you want to get rid of it for good, you’ve got to pull it out at the roots. And that means dealing with whatever is causing you the stress in the first place.

So how did I stop stressing about money?

Easy. You can do it in three steps…

Stress Killer #1: Be Prepared

Most money worries can be traced back to one simple thing: no savings.

Folks without savings are constantly at risk of sudden financial hardship.

All it takes is a single unexpected expense — like a trip to the emergency room or some urgent home repair — to turn financial discomfort into total disaster.

And that leads to a whole lot of stress. Even when everything seems to be going all right, you know that one big financial hiccup could be devastating. So you worry.

But you can banish this stress easily by building an emergency fund — a stash of money that you can dip into in a crisis.

A small fund of $1,000–2,000 should be enough to cover most unexpected expenses. While savings of three-six months’ pay will cushion the blow of a prolonged financial crisis, such as losing your job.

Stress Killer #2: Take Stock

A lot of the anxiety and stress of managing your money is born from uncertainty.

Not knowing if you’re going to be able to make next month’s rent… not knowing if the next purchase will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back… not being sure if you can ever afford retirement.

And a lot of folks keep themselves in the dark intentionally. They think they don’t want to know more about their own financial situation because they feel like the outcome will be bad.

So they bury their head in the sand.

But of course, the longer a problem is ignored, the worse it gets. And the anxiety of not knowing just how bad it is only compounds over time.

It’s true that if you take stock of your finances today, you might learn you’re in a bad situation. But once you know you’re in a hole, you can start planning how you’re going to get out. And with that comes a great sense of relief.

Stress Killer #3: Guilt-Free Luxury

This is a surefire way of beating “spender’s anxiety” — that feeling of stress and anxiety that comes with making big purchases.

Not all folks get it. But for those that do (myself included), it sucks.

Spender’s anxiety tends to come from a place of not feeling like you’ve earned something. That said, it’s important to note that it has nothing to do with how hard you work. Some folks just feel a little guilty about buying stuff for themselves.

The remedy is simple. If you want something expensive, tie the purchase to something you’re proud of.

For example, if you like to go to the gym, put a small amount of money in a jar ($2–20, depending on the size of the purchase) every time you go to the gym.

When you have enough money, you’ll be able to enjoy your purchase guilt-free. It won’t be a “treat” or a “gift.” It will be a reward for going to the gym a certain number of times.

This works with any hobby or passion and has the interesting effect of also working as an incentive to enjoy your hobby more.

My wife and I use this trick to help us read more books, watch films that are out of our comfort zone and even encourage housework.

These tricks have helped me keep the financial woes away. But the bottom line is if you manage your finances, your financial stress will manage itself.

What about you, reader? Have you any tricks for keeping financial stress at bay? Shoot me an email right here and let me know.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

