Dems Use Government Shutdown Threat to Demand Policy Concessions, Women’s March Returns, Major Budget Cuts for Drug Control Office? A.M. Links

- "The possibility of a federal shutdown moved closer to a certainty after Senate Democrats rallied against [Senate Republicans'] proposal, announcing they would not lend their votes to a bill that did not reflect their priorities on immigration, government spending and other issues," reports The Washington Post this morning. The New York Times notes that "Democrats appear intent on securing concessions that would, among other things, protect from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, increase domestic spending, aid Puerto Rico and bolster the government's response to the opioid epidemic."
- Trump is reportedly planning major budget cuts to the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
- The Women's March returns this weekend.
- The House Intelligence Committee released testimony from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson about the Steele dossier.
- Federal prosecutors are dropping cases against 129 people arrested during inauguration-day protests last year. Charges remain against 59 people, who allegedly "engaged in identifiable acts of destruction."
- "A few weeks ago we were shocked to learn that Playboy had, without notifying us, sued us over this post," Boing Boing announced Thursday. "Today, we filed a motion to dismiss, asking the judge to throw out this baseless, bizarre case. We really hope the courts see it our way, for all our sakes. Playboy's lawsuit is based on an imaginary (and dangerous) version of US copyright law that bears no connection to any US statute or precedent."
