The WIRE: Your week in review

From voter fraud to laundry pods — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

It hadn’t been released as of press time, but the House Intelligence Committee report on the Obama-Clinton FISA abuses and other efforts to rig the 2016 election must be epic; Rep. Steve King (R-IA) called it “worse than Watergate.”



Does Epstein’s Pedophile Island have an extradition treaty with the U.S.? Asking for a friend.

The Democratic Party’s 2018 electoral strategy: Shut down the government to protect illegal aliens. I think they might be overestimating the voting power of people who can’t vote.



You geniuses know you have to win before you can give illegals the vote, right?

Illegal alien Jorge Garcia was deported Monday after spending 30 years evading immigration law. Democrats blamed Trump for Garcia’s predicament, apparently forgetting who was president when Garcia’s deportation was ordered.



Vaya con dios, sucker!

Check out Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) letting his sexist flag fly during a particularly misogynist outburst of “mansplaining” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s own memory to her.



“What’s your problem, lady? Is it your time of the month or something?”

Kinda hard to take Booker’s tough guy act seriously, though. Especially since he claims to have burst into tears when he heard the president was mean to Haiti.



Hopefully, his good friend “T-Bone” was there to console the little daisy.

Last week: Democrat watches TV, “diagnoses” Trump as mentally unfit for office.

This week: Democrat watches TV, “diagnoses” Trump as physically unfit for office.



Is it me or are the Democrats stealing their talking points from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

The “Trump isn’t healthy enough” shark got jumped when MSNBC blowhole Joe Scarborough pronounced presidential physician — and Navy Admiral Ronny Jackson — “a political hack.” Who wants to tell Joe which president appointed Jackson to the position?



“To be honest Doc, I was really hoping for one of the doctors from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.”

Senator Kamala Harris is leading the charge against replacing Obama-era rules requiring healthcare workers to perform abortions and sex-change operations, even if doing so would violate religious principles.



And you thought being forced to bake a cake was harsh.

Trump’s alleged “shithole” remark is proof he’s a racist. At least that’s what Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson say!



We should listen to Reverends “Greek homos” and “Hymietown” … they’re experts.

Democrat/media complex: Who could possibly be a worse Senate candidate than Joe Arpaio?



Bradley Chelsea Manning: Hold my soy latte and watch this.

Manning’s campaign caught an early “break” when it picked up the endorsement of left-wing hate group fuhrer Linda Sarsour.



The nod moved Manning to third behind “Any other living human” and “shower mold.”

Rumors are swirling that the president once hooked up with a porn star who goes by the name “Stormy Daniels.” However, among those denying the rumors, Ms. “Daniels” herself. But who cares what she says? She’s just a girl!



At the very least, she didn’t say “no.” Not that that’s mattered to certain other presidents…

A group of Democrats, led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), are going to sit out the upcoming State of the Union address because “racism” … or something.



“Oh NOES! Might as well cancel it then!” — said no one of consequence.

So, the “Tide pod challenge” is a thing with the kids these days. Today, they’re eating laundry detergent. Tomorrow, they’ll be voting in presidential elections.



If they start using dryer sheets as rolling papers, the Republic is finished.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

