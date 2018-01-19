The Year Ends With a Bang

January 19, 2018
No Comments
  1. Day Of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor – Robert Stinnett

  2. The Unquotable Abraham Lincoln: The President’s Quotes They Don’t Want You to Know! – Lochlainn Seabrook

  3. An Austro-Libertarian View: Current Affairs, Foreign Policy, American History, European History – David Gordon

  4. The Progressive Era – Murray N Rothbard

  5. Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel – Alison Weir

  6. The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner – Daniel Ellsberg

  7. Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling – John Taylor Gatto

  8. The Forgotten Depression: 1921: The Crash That Cured Itself – James Grant

  9. Luther and His Progeny: 500 Years of Protestantism and Its Consequences for Church, State, and Society – John C. Rao
  10. Lies My Teacher Told Me: The True History of the War for Southern Independence – Clyde N Wilson

  11. Everything You Were Taught about the Civil War Is Wrong, Ask a Southerner! – Lochlainn Seabrook

  12. Economics in One Lesson: The Shortest and Surest Way to Understand Basic Economics – Henry Hazlitt

  13. How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor: One of America’s Leading Pediatricians Puts Parents Back in Control of Their Children’s Health – Robert S. Mendelsohn MD

  14. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass

  15. Christianity and the World: Essays Philosophical, Historical and Cultural – Jack Kerwick

Thank you for supporting LRC with your Amazon purchases.

The post The Year Ends With a Bang appeared first on LewRockwell.

Uncategorized