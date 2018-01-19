Trumps stock market surge best since FDR

The Dow Jones industrial average surged by more than 30 percent during President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

At no time since Franklin Roosevelt helped the Dow explode by 96.5 percent during his first year has a president done better for the markets.

And it isn’t just the Dow that’s doing well, the S&P 500 has jumped 23 percent in Trump’s America.

Economist are crediting a Trump facilitated trifecta of lower taxes, slashing regulation and increasing consumer confidence with the market boost.

CNBC reports that this is giving legacy businesses in the U.S. a boost:

Shares of Boeing and Caterpillar — both founded in the early 1900s — are up 115 percent and 82 percent, respectively, since Trump entered the White House. They are also the best-performing Dow stocks since Trump took office. These companies benefit greatly from lower taxes and less regulation, and tend to rise the most when people believe the economic cycle is accelerating.

“This is all about policy,” Baird investment strategist Bruce Bittles told the news agency. “You’ve got lower taxes, less regulation and confidence in the economy is high. Things are firing on all cylinders.”

According to a survey of leading economist conducted by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, Americans should expect to see economic improvement continue.

From the newspaper:

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal say President Donald Trump has had generally positive effects on U.S. economic growth, hiring and the performance of the stock market during his first year in office. The professional forecasters also predicted 2018 would see solid growth and a continued decline in the jobless rate. One factor: the tax cuts signed into law by Mr. Trump in December, which most economists say will boost the economy for several years at least. More broadly, most forecasters surveyed by the Journal suggested Mr. Trump’s election deserves at least some credit for the economy’s recent strength. Asked to rate Mr. Trump’s policies and actions to date, a majority of economists said he had been somewhat or strongly positive for job creation, gross domestic product growth and the stock market. Most also said he had been either neutral or positive for the country’s long-term growth trajectory, while his influence on financial stability was seen as largely neutral. “There is definitely a sense in the business community that the president’s actions on taxes and regulations have led to a more pro-growth environment for them to operate,” said Chad Moutray, chief economist at the National Association of Manufacturers.

