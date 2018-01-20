Inner Strength Training Can Rebuild Lives and Prevent Violence

Internal Problems, External “Solutions” Trying to change internal feelings through external actions is exceptionally common. Many of the choices we make are driven by how we want (or don’t want) to feel. We eat sweets in an attempt to feel happy, buy a convertible to feel young or put on Netflix to feel numb. Though the success rate of these actions is questionable (any emotional change is usually short-lived) it remains common human behavior.

Attempting to conquer feelings of pain through violence is a well-documented tactic as well.

Dr. James Gilligan is an expert on the psychology of violence. Before joining Harvard Medical School and NYU Law, he was the Medical Director of a prison mental hospital in Massachusetts for the “criminally insane.” His task was to tackle skyrocketing rates of murder and suicide. When he left ten years later the rates of both had dropped to nearly zero.

Dr. Gilligan argues that shame and humiliation underlie most acts of extreme violence. “Because I feel small, I will make you feel smaller.”

When someone wants to feel big, there are two primary tactics to choose from: become bigger yourself or cut down everyone else around you. It requires far less effort to do the latter.

Bully psychology 101: going on the offensive to address emotional pain.

During a recorded interview, Dr. Gilligan recalls the story of one patient in particular. It’s paraphrased below:

“…He lived comfortably with his wife and children. He was a foreman at a local factory, his wife was a local school teacher. Both enjoyed a good income. But during a recession he was laid off. Burdened in shame, he refused to let his family know. Instead, each day he got dressed and “left for work.” He looked tirelessly for jobs but eventually became discouraged and gave up. His wife confronted him when she realized the paychecks were missing. In complete humiliation, he finally admitted what had happened. She furiously replied, “What kind of man are you, what kind of man would do something like this?” To answer her, he got up, grabbed his pistol from the bedroom and shot her. This caused the children to scream. To silence them he killed them as well. When asked why he didn’t kill himself, he said it was because he was already dead. Looking into his eyes I found it hard to disagree. Day and night, all he could hear was their screams.”

Mass Shooters

Addressing internal pain through external violence may play a role in mass shootings as well.

Like terrorism, the psychology behind mass shootings is poorly understood. However, there is a common thread that links mass shooters from many different backgrounds together — domestic violence.

Mass shooters without domestic violence records have shown similar traits. The shooters in Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas, and Orlando all had such backgrounds. The U.S. Congress defines a mass shooting as three or more killings in a single incident. If we combine mass shooting events with those where the shooter also targets family (such as the Sutherland Springs shooting), 54 percent of all mass shootings involve domestic violence.

Domestic abusers are typically insecure, hypersensitive and have extremely low levels of self-worth. In order to find relief from these sensations, abusers cause harm to those they know they can. Instead of worthless paupers, they can feel like temporary kings.

Mass shooters without domestic violence records have shown similar traits. In addition to battling schizophrenia, the Aurora theater shooter also struggled with severe self-esteem and anxiety issues. His legal representation argued he killed in a misguided attempt to improve his self-worth. He previously stated having homicidal urges because he was tired of feeling so awkward around others. If they were eliminated he wouldn’t have to feel that pain anymore.

Pain & Shame Among the Alt-Right

Violence as a response to perceived weakness and pain may also explain the growing number of violence-friendly “alt-right” organizations as well.

A young man hiding his face, holding a weapon, and standing in front of a flag. Where else have we seen this?

Dr. Michael Kimmel is a leading expert on masculinity. He directs the Center for the Study of Men and Masculinities at Stony Brook University and authored Angry White Men, a book which focuses on how men join and eventually leave hate groups.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, he reiterates the power of humiliation and pain:

“Many of them, especially the American guys, were sexually abused, beat up, bullied as children…Growing up they were deeply ashamed of themselves; they didn’t do well in school, they didn’t have friends, they were sad, miserable, and they escaped into themselves. That just made them better targets, and the far right drew them in.”

These men lived in a constant state of emotional pain. Acting in violence, or being perceived as willing to act in violence, allows them to feel strong.

It’s worth pointing out that the response to the alt-right, the so-called “anti-fa” or “anti-fascists,” isn’t much different than their ultra-conservative opponents. Both are a response to feeling threatened and weak. Each group pursues dominance — and therefore safety — from their “threatening” counterpart.