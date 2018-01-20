Intern at Reason This Summer!

Reason is now accepting applicants for the Burton C. Gray Memorial Internship program. Interns work 12 weeks in our D.C. office and receive a $7,200 stipend.

Journalism interns have the opportunity to report and write, as well as help with research, proofreading, and other tasks. Previous interns have gone on to work at the The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ABC News, and Reason itself.

To apply, send your résumé, as many as five writing samples (preferably published clips), and a cover letter by March 1 to intern@reason.com. Please include "Gray Internship Application—Summer" in the subject line.

Paper applications can be sent to:

Gray Internship

Reason

1747 Connecticut Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20009

Summer internships begin in June; exact dates are flexible.