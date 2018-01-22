Sexual Politics Needs More Economics: Podcast

Does the fraught conversation around #MeToo and sexual mores need more Peter Suderman explaining that, well actually, we really should be viewing things more through the lens of long-tail economics? The question answers itself.

Today's Reason Podcast, which also features Katherine Mangu-Ward, Robby Soave, and yours truly, veers headlong into such touchy subjects, including the generational divide over consent and agency, the gap between federal directives and on-the-ground adjudications of campus sexual assault, the efficacy (or lack thereof) of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and what Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has to do with National School Choice Week. Kick the whole shebang is a round of derision and glee about the abortive government shutdown.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Relevant links from the show:

"Reminder: The Parts of the Federal Government Authorized to Shoot You Are Still Functioning," by Scott Shackford

"The Government Shutdown Is an Artifact of a Broken Budget Process," by Peter Suderman

"Vanessa Grigoriadis on the 'Blurred Lines' of Consensual Sex and Assault on Campus," by Nick Gillespie and Justin Monticello

"The Fragile Generation," by Lenore Skenazy and Jonathan Haidt

"Betsy DeVos Withdraws 'Dear Colleague' Letter That Weaponized Title IX Against Due Process," by Robby Soave

"The Case for School Choice Is Overwhelming From Every POV Except One," by Nick Gillespie

"To Reduce Campus Rape, Legalize Pot and Alcohol," by Robby Soave

"Crowding Out Private Coverage: The Cost of Expanding Children's Health Insurance," by Peter Suderman

