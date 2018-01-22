Sidestep Ruin With One Simple Strategy

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

No matter what others might tell you, no income bracket is immune to a financial crisis.

It doesn’t matter how much money you make. Or how secure you think your job is. If you aren’t prepared for a crisis, you risk losing everything.

Take the Robbins family, for example. Back in 2009, sportswear buyer Patrick Robbins was bringing in $110,000 a year. He lived with his wife, Kim, and their four children in the pleasant suburb of Westmont, Illinois.

Life was pretty sweet… until Patrick was laid off, as so many others were during the recession.

Just days later, the family was on Medicaid and applying for food stamps. Patrick signed up for unemployment. But that barely covered the monthly mortgage payments. And to only make matters worse, they were carrying some hefty credit card debt.

In a single day, they went from the picture of middle-class comfort — to totally broke.

But how could they have prevented this from happening? What could they have done differently?

“That three-month emergency fund,” Kim said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “We should have done it, but we didn’t.”

What’s “that three-month emergency fund” Kim is referring to?

It’s exactly what it sounds like: a stash of money equal to three months’ pay, saved up for a financial emergency like losing your job.

Experts recommend you save three months’ pay instead of a specific figure. That’s because cost of living varies widely by household.

What works for you may be too little (or too much) for another family.

Of course, I don’t think there’s such a thing as being too prepared for a crisis.

If you lose your source of income, the fund can financially protect you and your family for up to three months without any major disruptions. And it may last even longer if you do a bit of belt tightening during those months.

This means you can take your time looking for work, comfortable knowing that you can still pay your mortgage, keep the lights on and put food on the table.

But I suggest taking this even further…

Save as much as six months’ pay for your emergency fund and you’ll double the protection it provides.

Sure, three months’ pay is a pretty good emergency fund for your run-of-the-mill stint of unemployment. In a healthy job market, you should have more than enough time to look for work and find a new job in your chosen field.

That said, finding work during a financial crisis is a horse of a different color.

After the housing bubble burst in 2008, unemployment doubled and competition exploded for jobs of all kinds.

In a recession, you’re no longer competing with a relatively small group of people who are looking for the same type of job as you. You’re competing with everyone in your field who was laid off during the crisis.

And things go from bad to worse when you realize many of those jobs are disappearing altogether. During a financial crisis, large companies downsize aggressively to minimize their losses. And the small businesses that can’t weather the storm are forced to shut their doors altogether.

Meaning there are more folks looking for jobs… and fewer jobs to be had.

So there’s a good chance that three months’ pay might not be enough to get you through a crisis.

But by padding your emergency fund with about six months’ pay, you’ll have the luxury of knowing your finances are looked after for the next half year.

What about you, reader? Have you any horror stories from the 2008 financial crisis? Or even the 1998 crisis before that? What about triumphant tales of how you stayed afloat in a dire financial situation? You can email me your stories right here. I’d love to hear them.

