Win a Ground Fight With This Dirty Street-Fighting Move

No, you DON’T have to be big and strong to defeat a violent attacker.

Hell, you don’t even need to practice a bazillion different martial arts moves for hours and hours.

All you need are some “dirty” street-fighting moves — the kind that are so brutal they’re considered illegal in UFC cage fighting.

Let me give you a quick example of a dirty, nasty street-fighting move for a ground fight.

OK, first — you’ve most likely heard that when it comes to real fights, they almost always eventually go to the ground, right?

This can happen for any number of reasons…

You could attempt a takedown of your attacker and they could pull you down with them

You could be stunned and fall

You might even trip over an obstacle (like a chair or the curb).

But make no mistake…

The ground is the LAST place you want to be when you’re under attack. Your only goal is to get your ass off the pavement as quickly as possible before you get your head crushed in by the steel-toed work boots of your attacker’s buddies.

That’s why I’m not a huge fan of learning ground-fighting techniques like arm bars, chokes and submissions (the kind you’d learn in any mixed martial arts school).

I focus only on tactics that will end any fight in just seconds — including a ground fight.

Tactics like this aren’t pretty. But they work.

Damn well.

Forget Mixed Martial Arts — This Move Is a Fight Ender

OK, while a trained mixed martial artist in a ground fight may go for some complicated chokehold (that would take weeks or months to perfect), there’s a much better way.

Just reach for your attacker’s hand as he’s grappling with you and grab any one of his fingers.

This is actually pretty easy to do because in a ground fight, he’s going to be trying to wrestle you into a better position.

You don’t even need to see what you’re doing. Just feel where he’s grabbing you and grab any one of his fingers.

But here’s the secret…

Once you have a grip on his finger, don’t bend it backward like most people would do.

Instead, bend it SIDEWAYS.

Bend a finger backward and it hurts.

Bend it sideways and it will snap like a twig!

Now I’ll tell you…

This brutal move is considered illegal in cage matches like the UFC holds because it could put a fighter completely out of commission for several months as they heal… it may even end an athlete’s career.

But it’s the exact type of nasty tactic that can help you end a fight in seconds… even if you’re being attacked by a vicious gangbanger who has no mercy or respect for your life.

Better yet, it takes almost no strength at all to do this (and you don’t even have to practice this simple move).

Not only will your attacker be screaming in agony as he desperately tries to escape from YOU… but you’ll then be fighting a one-handed criminal (if he has any fight left in him at all, that is).

Look, ground fighting doesn’t have to be complicated like most mixed martial arts systems try to make it seem.

You just have to be brutal and know the best moves, the ones that are simple to pull off in a real attack and will leave your attacker in a crumpled mess, howling in pain — or unconscious.

