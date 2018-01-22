Women’s Marches, Senate Shutdown Vote, Patriots Return to Super Bowl: A.M. Links

- Women's marches were held across the United States.
- The Senate will vote today on a potential deal to re-open those portions of the government shut down after funding expired.
- Gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, killing 18 people.
- A pair of improvised explosive devices went off at a mall in Florida, but no injuries were reported.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus won two more Screen Actors Guild Awards, and now has won more of the awards than any other actor.
- The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
