Prepare for the Downfall of the Dollar

Unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits-all emergency plan that will protect you from every kind of crisis. Part of prepping is taking all precautions you can and remaining flexible — because you never know what may happen.

Financial crises — like a stock market crash or a complete devaluation of the dollar — are a little trickier to plan for than a hurricane or blackout, for example. Preparing for an economic disaster isn’t a simple matter of saving money at home or acquiring a stash of gold and silver (although you absolutely should). There are other options you should look into as well.

Take a look at the first two of this week’s must-read articles and you’ll see what I mean. Then read on to discover 30 ways you can reduce your risk of catching the flu, five deadly mistakes to avoid when threatened by mudslides and what you must do in the first 60 minutes after the SHTF.

1. Is Bitcoin, or Any Cryptocurrency, for Preppers?

This is a tough question — made even tougher if you don’t have a good handle on what cryptocurrencies are or how they work. This piece published by The Prepper Journal offers a quick glimpse into the crypto craze so you can decide if investing in these digital currencies is right for you.

Ultimately, if we’re looking at a grid-down scenario, not only will it be impossible to access your money if it’s in the bank or tied up in the stock market or other holdings, but cryptocurrencies will be useless, too.

That being said, this article makes a great point: “Preparedness is about being ready for anything, even if that ‘everything’ is something like a national or global shift to a new type of currency.” So it might be a good idea to invest in cryptocurrencies after all, provided you do your research and have a good understanding of what’s at stake — as with any nontraditional investment.

3. 30 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Catching the Flu

We are currently in the midst of a particularly deadly flu season. If you haven’t fallen ill yet, keep your fingers crossed and your hands washed because this year’s strain is one you don’t want to catch. It has killed approximately 100 people per week since early December.

In addition to washing your hands frequently, this post from The Organic Prepper lists 29 other ways to reduce your risk of contracting the flu. Plus, there’s a link to their Flu Survival Guide if you or loved one does get sick.

This preventative advice is especially valuable to share with young children and the elderly as well as those with compromised immune systems. As this year’s virus spreads, these vulnerable populations are in the greatest danger.

4. The Worst Five Things You Can Do When Threatened by Mudslides

Mudslides are one of those natural disasters where — like tornadoes and earthquakes — you often get little to no warning to take action. That’s why it’s important to know what to do (and, just as critical, what NOT to do) beforehand as well as take care of whatever preparations you can in advance.

This post from the folks over at Survivopedia runs down five of the biggest mistakes you can make if you live in an area known for mudslides. Plus, it gives a few suggestions for how to prepare your home and what supplies to have on hand to deal with the aftermath.

5. What You Should Do Within 60 Minutes After SHTF

I’ve often discussed what you should do before the SHTF and what to be prepared for in a long-term disaster scenario. But what about when the final straw is laid — what should you do immediately? I’m talking about the first 60 minutes after all hell breaks loose.

Check out the article above from Prepper’s Will. It outlines five critical steps to take within the first hour of a collapse. This knowledge coupled with your emergency preparations should go a long way toward protecting yourself, your home and your family until the dust settles and some semblance of order is regained.

