Rep. Meehan Says Sexual Harassment Accuser Was ‘Soulmate,’ New York Sues Eight Drug Companies, Two Dead in Kentucky High-School Shooting: P.M. Links

- U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan's (R-Pennsylvania) defense to sexual harassment allegations from a former subordinate: They were "soulmates." Unfortunately, she didn't see it that way.
- Two 15-year-olds were killed and 17 other people were injured after another student, also 15, opened fire at a Benton, Kentucky, high school Tuesday afternoon.
- New York is suing eight pharmaceutical companies that manufacture prescription opioids.
- The FBI has released preliminary crime statistics for the first half of 2017.
- A Harvard historian reminds us that "the Republican Party once supported women's issues, especially the ERA, and that in 1970 a Republican introduced the Senate's first bill to legalize abortion."
- Behind the well-funded group campaigning to make the minimum age for working at strip clubs 21-years-old.
- Happy anniversary, Donald and Melania Trump!
