73% of Americans Die in Debt… But You Don’t Have To

Americans are dying in debt… and the numbers are staggering.

According to the credit bureau Experian, as many as 73% of Americans die still owing debt in one form or another.

And we’re not talking about a couple of unpaid bar tabs here. This is real “I’ve got 10 years left on my mortgage” debt.

In fact, the folks who die in debt hold an average total balance of $62K.

Unsurprisingly, the Terrible Two — credit card debt and mortgages — make up the majority of the money owed. Auto loans, personal loans and a small amount of education debt form the rest.

I’ve seen some people online make the wrongheaded argument that “You can’t take it with you where you’re going, so you might as well rack it up.”

This may be true of your money and assets. But the debt you leave behind can cause some serious damage to the ones you love.

For example, if your only asset is a home that other people live in, they may have to take over the mortgage — or even sell the home to pay your creditors. Co-signers and co-applicants on accounts may also have to take on your debt, depending on the contracts.

But for me, that’s not the worst part of this report.

The worst part is knowing that many of these folks never got to enjoy living debt-free. Many of them will have gotten deep in debt in their twenties and were never able to dig themselves out of it.

Some probably refinanced their home to ease the financial pressure… while others just kept taking on more and more debt…

Debt is a psychological and financial burden that weighs you down like an anchor. And worst of all, it leaves you vulnerable in a financial crisis.

After the housing bubble burst in 2008, debt collectors foreclosed on the homes of 10 million families across the U.S. It was the greatest displacement of Americans in modern history… and all because families couldn’t make their loan repayments in a crisis.

That’s why it’s important to pay off your debts as quickly as possible… or never take them on in the first place.

Don’t worry if you’re already deep in debt. You can course-correct at any time and get yourself on track to being debt-free.

Below, I’ll show you how to pay off your loans as soon as possible (and save you dollars in the long run).

The Easiest Way to Annihilate Debt

Some folks will tell you that the best way to pay off your debts is by starting with the highest amount owed, and work your way down to the lowest.

Others swear that the opposite is best. If you start with paying off the smaller loans, it will boost your confidence.

But the truth is you’re throwing away money with both of these strategies.

You see, it doesn’t matter how “large” your loan is. It’s the interest rate on those loans you need to be concerned about.

Your interest rate determines how quickly your debt will grow. The higher it is, the more money you’re going to owe every month.

By paying off the loans with the highest interest rates first, you minimize the amount of interest you pay and the amount you pay overall.

As author of Currency Wars Jim Rickards explains, “Paying off high-interest debt is economically identical to investing in a high-interest bond.

“It’s compounding in reverse. When you pay off high-interest debt, the monthly debt burden goes down faster than paying off low-interest debt, because you save the interest also.”

With that in mind…

Step 1: List your debts in order of largest to smallest interest rates.

Step 2: Start by setting aside the funds to make the minimum monthly payment on all your loans.

Step 3: Put any extra funds you have into the debt with the highest interest rate. It may hurt at first to pay more than you have to. But it’s the only way to pay off your loans quicker — and pay less in the long run.

Step 4: Repeat this method every month until the loan with the highest rate is paid off. After that, move on to the loan with the next highest rate.

Follow the above steps and you can enjoy being debt-free long before you ever expected to be.

