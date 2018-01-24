Alex Azar Confirmed as HHS Secretary, ‘Anti-Capitalist’ Marches Against Davos, New North Korea Sanctions: P.M. Links

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) was the only Republican to vote against Alex Azar, who was confirmed as secretary of health and human services today.
Several Democratic mayors skipped a planned meeting at the White House today in response to a memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanding 23 so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions provide the Department of Justice records related to information-sharing with immigration law enforcement.
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 140 years in prison for molesting his patients by a judge who boasted she was signing his "death warrant." The 54-year-old will have to serve a 60-year federal sentence first.
Thousands of "anti-capitalist" demonstrators marched in Switzerland to protest the World Economic Forum and President Trump, who is attending for the first time.
The U.S. is imposing new sanctions against North Korea.
A letter has emerged from someone claiming to be one of three men who escaped Alcatraz in 1952, a case the FBI recently re-opened.