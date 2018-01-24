Did an NBC reporter just blame Trump for school shootings?

An NBC reporter on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump is somehow responsible for a school shooting in Kentucky the previous day.

NBC’s Peter Alexander grilled White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Wednesday, demanding a presidential statement from Trump letting Americans know “how he feels” about school shootings.

“After the Vegas shooting, you said it was an unspeakable tragedy from that podium, said it was a day for consoling survivors and mourning those who we lost. You said there’s a time and place for political debate,” he said to Sanders. “What has the President done in the time since October to try to prevent any of these shootings from taking place?”

Sanders noted that Trump is working to crack down on overall violent crime in the nation, which is leading to massive loss of life in places like Chicago.

“The President instructed his administration to make the recent crime wave a top priority,” Sanders said.

Alexander, however, was unsatisfied that a shooting tragedy at a school is an act of violent crime, rather than an opportunity for gun control proponents to appeal to emotion in their attempts to weaken the 2nd Amendment.

“You said we should have the policy conversations,” Alexander said. “So the question is, what is the policy the President is willing to pursue or actively direct others to pursue to help make sure that these students are safe?”

Sanders noted a number of anti-violence initiatives the administration has taken on in an effort to reduce violent crime in all aspects of American life.

“Will the President come before the nation and tell Americans how he feels about this issue and try to do what he can with the bully pulpit to help—” Alexander interjected.

Sanders replied:

“I think he has, Peter … I was polite and let you finish, but let me be very clear on this. The fact that you’re basically accusing the President of being complicit in a school shooting is outrageous.”

Indeed.

The post Did an NBC reporter just blame Trump for school shootings? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.