Freedom from forced compliance

In our democracy, we have “free choice” to murder unborn babies but no free choice to reject the medical assault upon the immune system of infants and children — or our own.

If you have children and/or grandchildren, or you still believe you need a flu shot, you need to understand the dangerously high risk from vaccinations. That’s why we write about it so often.

The medical fascists start at birth, doing everything they can to take away your freedom to determine what’s best for the health of your children. States like California have passed draconian laws to make it almost impossible to escape the clutches of the medical mafia.

During the last 50 years, there has been a rapid deterioration of the health in American children with steadily increasing incidence of immunologic, allergic and neurobehavioral problems. Childhood asthma has been increasing both in frequency and severity, the incidence in some areas doubling every 10 years. Childhood autism, one of the more tragic childhood disorders, has increased at least 10 to 15 times in the past several decades.

There is evidence that the childhood vaccination schedule is at least partially responsible for these conditions.

You have undoubtedly by now been bombarded with the call for you to get a flu shot. However it’s worse than merely ineffective and dangerous. A study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) showed that those vaccinated against flu in current and previous season are 6.3 times more likely to spread flu virus than the unvaccinated.

As far as the danger goes, the majority of cases in which the government has paid out damages for vaccine injuries are won by flu vaccine victims. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced the establishment of Conscience and Religious Freedom Division in its Office for Civil Rights. Mainstream media mostly ignored it or wrote it off as a toothless or hollow gesture.

But the division is tasked with ensuring that health practitioners don’t have to choose between violating their conscience and keeping their job. It will protect doctors and nurses who don’t want to perform abortions, or Christian charities that don’t want to provide abortion coverage in their insurance plans.

But it will also protect those who want to refuse vaccinations, whether they are medical professionals forced to choose between being vaccinated and keeping their job, or parents who want to refuse to have their child pumped full of chemical cocktails while the child is in its most crucial time of post-birth development.

Roger Severino, the director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights had this to say:

Law protecting religious freedom and conscience rights are just empty words on paper if they aren’t enforced. No one should be forced to choose between helping sick people and living by one’s deepest moral or religious convictions, and the new division will help guarantee that victims of unlawful discrimination find justice. For too long, governments big and small have treated conscience claims with hostility instead of protection, but change is coming and it begins here and now.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, one of the representatives who helped push this initiative along, had this to say to TownHall.com:

In the past this office sent the message, now is not the time for freedom, it is time for you to conform. What a difference one year makes.

That was a reference to the Barack Obama-era policy of forced compliance.

There is a false public concept that the mass vaccine programs — which you are led to believe delivers “herd immunity” — were largely responsible for control of former epidemic disease, but this is not the case.

From 1911 to 1935, the four leading causes of death among those aged one to 14 as paid out by Metropolitan Life Insurance policies were diptheria, whooping cough, scarlet fever and measles. However, by 1945 the combined death rates from these four diseases had declined by 95 percent, but not because of vaccines. This was before mass immunizations programs started in the United States. Improved sanitation and nutrition played a significant part.

We are by now too used to mass vaccinations and mass medication (such as chlorine and fluoride in our drinking water) that we fail completely to realize that we are volunteering our children to social violence in the form of medical assault. We are intimidated to give our consent for the induction into our children foreign genetic material, especially in the forms of live-virus vaccines that cause degenerative disease long-term and may bring about genetic changes.

Today’s children receive about 26 vaccinations before they reach the age of 18 months, and another dozen or so before age 18. Most infants have been receiving up to 15 doses of mercury-containing vaccines by the time they are six months old. It is inconceivable that these heavy burdens of foreign “immunologic” materials are introduced into the immature systems of children.

Perhaps the most subtle and therefore the most dangerous impact of vaccine enforcement, specifically referring to the use of live viruses, is their potential for affecting the reproductive system. In addition to autoimmune disorders now known or suspected of being vaccine-induced — such as autism, diabetes, and arthritis — reproductive failure may be the ultimate consequence.

If our immune system is strong and healthy, we could sleep right next to people dying with “contagious disease” and never even get sick.

This starts with a rested body and a healthy, alkaline diet. Higher alkalization means more oxygen and more oxygen signifies higher immunity.

Remember that disease can never be its own cure. Forced vaccination is terrorism against our bodies and a violation of individual liberty. President Donald Trump has taken a step to keep his promise to protect religious liberty.

