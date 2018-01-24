Intentions Don’t Matter — Outcomes Do

Socialism is, whether we like it or not, in the national dialogue. And there are numerous people who claim to be socialists who, nevertheless, have a hard time defining what socialism actually is. Socialism, in its purest form, indeed, has never been tried. But, by the same token, neither has undiluted capitalism. To understand which works better, we have to think about means and ends. Almost all of us want the same ends, but we disagree sharply as to the appropriate means. So how do we find the most efficient, humane means? Join Antony Davies and James Harrigan as they talk about this and more on this week's episode of Words and Numbers.
