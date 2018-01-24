Thoughts on Computer and Video Gaming

A common complaint I hear from parents is that their kids spend too much time in front of a PC or their smartphones playing video or computer games. I agree. But it dawns on me that many parents are being hypocritical. I mean, if you are the parent and you are a big TV watcher or you watch pro sports, and actually care about who wins that pro sports game, then you might not be any better than your kid who plays video games.

Why? Playing video or computer games on a PC or hand-held device does nothing to better ones self and is a waste of time. Whether the child wins the game or not, nothing changes for them, right?

But, wait! If you like to watch sports on TV, and whether your team wins the game or not, nothing changes for you, right?

Older folks like to watch sports on TV. It’s become an old habit. They are big fans of their favorite team and get real excited every day about the big game this weekend.

Younger folks like to play video games. It’s become an old habit. They get real excited about the game every day and look forward to playing games this weekend.

Starting to see some similarities? I am.

I’d like to compare my friend Jake with his son…

Jake was telling me that his son is “computer-game crazy!” Jake was complaining that besides school work, all his son wants to do is hang out with his friends, drink sodas and eat chips and pizzas and play video games on the PC or games on their smart devices. Jake doesn’t like it because he says it is doing nothing to improve his son’s life nor is it benefitting his son’s education.

Jake’s son, though, loves computer and hand-held games. He spends, sometimes 4 or 5 hours straight (or more) playing games on weekends.

On the other hand, Jake was telling me that he “loves sports!” Besides work, Jake says he likes to hang out with his friends and, drink beer, eat pizzas and fried chicken and watch baseball or football games on TV. I wonder how this improves Jakes life or benefits his job or financial situation.

Jake loves professional sports on TV. He spends, sometimes 4 or 5 hours straight (or more) watching games on weekends.

Jake’s son is not interested in professional sports on TV and says they are a total waste of time.

I think computer and video games are a total waste of time. I think professional sports are a total waste of time. I know anything on TV is a waste of time… Hand held games are this generation’s “TV.”

Both Jake and his son, would be better off if they didn’t enjoy sitting in front of a box all the time.

Jake’s son has grown up just like dad… The delivery system for mind-numbing experiences has merely changed from one generation to the next. That’s all.

One thing that would make Jake’s son even worse off than now is if he did enjoy watching sports on TV and played computer and video games.

Do they have a word for that? Is it Millennials?

An even bigger waste of time is politics, where “kabuki theater” and sports are combined to steal trillions from productive citizens.

Maybe the nut doesn’t fall far from the tree?

