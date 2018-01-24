Trump’s Wall Would be Dumb as a Brick: New at Reason

After caving on the government shutdown without a DACA deal, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, is now matching this president's flakiness with his own: He just withdrew his offer to hand Trump $20 billion to build a wall on the southern border, which is just as well.

The wall may be the least draconian item on the list of ransom demands that nativists in Trump's orbit have drawn up to legalize a small subset of Dreamers. (They also want cuts in legal immigration and mandatory E-verify for employers among many, many other things.) But it is still dumb as a brick.

In fact, Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia explains, it is tantamount to fighting the last war.

