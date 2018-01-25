Democrat lawmaker mocks talk of ‘secret society’

Following suggestions that there exists a “secret society” within government bent on undermining the Trump administration, a Democratic lawmaker is mocking concerned conservatives.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) took to Twitter Thursday to suggest that concerns of people working against President Donald Trump from inside the government are based in conspiracy theory.

I’m glad somebody’s hot on the trail of this secret society. As soon as we’re done investigating Russia, we’ll join the hunt for the Illuminati. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 25, 2018

Jokes aside, the reckless, coordinated, partisan attack on the credibility of the FBI is extremely dangerous. https://t.co/cKw6kOrS7N — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 25, 2018

Warner is referring to texts between Department of Justice employees which were riddled with anti-Trump remarks.

As The Hill reports:

Two FBI agents accused by Republicans of harboring anti-Trump bias exchanged text messages, one of which mentioned a “secret society” — possibly as a private joke. The message, first described by House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), lacks context and the lawmakers have admitted that they don’t know for sure what it means. But the term has caught fire in conservative media and Republicans have promoted the text as a potentially explosive development, implying it confirms suspicions that the FBI gave Hillary Clinton an election-year pass but remain hell-bent on bringing charges against Trump. … The single message, sent the day after Trump was elected, was from senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page to Peter Strzok, the top counterintelligence officer at the FBI and a key figure in the bureau’s past investigations into Trump and Clinton. “Are you even going to give out your calendars?,” Page asks Strzok. “Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society.” Strzok and Page were having an extramarital affair. Both served briefly on Mueller’s special counsel investigative team but were removed last year.

