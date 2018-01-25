Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

Like many others, I lost my job when the last big recession hit.

But you know what?

I don’t blame the guy who fired me. It was a financial crisis and hard decisions had to be made.

Besides, it wasn’t long before the entire company went under — along with all my co-workers and the boss who “let me go.”

I could hardly be mad at someone for throwing me off a sinking ship, could I?

I do, however, blame myself for not being financially prepared for that situation.

Had my finances been in better shape, I would have been just fine. But with no savings and no plan… my wife and I were up a creek without a paddle.

I’m not too hard on myself, mind you. Beating yourself up for your past mistakes will get you nowhere.

Plus, we survived. And when we got back on our feet, we decided that we were never going to let that happen again.

But that preparation didn’t happen overnight.

It took a while to find the saving and spending techniques that were right for us. In fact, we had a whole bunch of false starts at the beginning.

At first, we were too ambitious and tried to do too much too fast. We burned out in almost no time at all.

Then we tried “just spending less.” But without specific spending and savings goals, we were quickly back to our old habits.

And that’s the crux of the problem.

How we spend and save money is based entirely on the habits we keep — the little things we do every day. And changing habits can be hard.

But there’s a simple trick you can use to change your spending habits. I wish I knew about it before the last crisis hit.

Read on to discover how you can hack your brain to spend less and save more…

Hit the Reset Button on Your Spending Habits

It’s easy to spot overspending on the big expenses.

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to know when you’re spending too much on a fancy HD TV… or if your monthly housing payment is too high…

But the truth is most overspending doesn’t happen on big-ticket items. It’s on small recurring expenses — like your morning coffee on your way to work… or lunch at your favorite spot daily.

Think of it like a leaky faucet. It may look like you’re only losing a couple drops of water. But over time, those drips fill buckets.

These can be the hardest expenses to cut down on because they become part of your daily routine. But you can hit the reset button on these habits with something I like to call the three-week challenge.

The idea is simple. You’re going to cut down on your leaky-faucet expense for just three weeks.

If $7 coffee is your vice, wait until you get to work and make your own.

If you’re a lunch fiend, you can save hundreds of dollars a month by packing your own.

I wouldn’t recommend cutting your vice out entirely. Life is meant to be enjoyed. And studies show that folks who go cold turkey are far less likely to reach their goals.

Pick a day out of the week to indulge in your temptation as a reward. I prefer something toward the end of the week, like a Friday or Saturday, to keep me motivated throughout the week.

If you do it for the whole three weeks, your brain will have taken on your new habits. Maintaining those habits will no longer be “a challenge” — it’ll be the new norm.

Pro tip: For extra motivation, every day you don’t indulge in your vice during the first three weeks, put the money you’d normally spend in a jar.

At the end of the three weeks, you’ll be able to see how much money you saved. You can take that money to buy yourself a reward for successfully completing the challenge. Even better, you can use those funds to kick-start an emergency savings fund.

