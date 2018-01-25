Nancy Pelosi’s elitist ramblings

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is seemingly going out of her way to demonstrate that the old guard Democratic leadership is comprised of horribly out of touch elitists.

Pelosi, the wealthiest woman in Congress, took a break from eat-the-rich shrieking and attempted late last year to preserve tax breaks for her two multi-million dollar homes.

That’s according to a report out this week from The Washington Free Beacon.

From the report:

Pelosi’s annual property tax bill alone on three luxury homes last year—$137,000—is more than twice the 2016 U.S. median household income of $59,039, which the U.S. Census reported last fall. Like most taxpayers, she also apparently wants to keep as much of her money as U.S. tax law allows, though she did not mention those plans during the contentious months-long debate on the GOP tax bill last fall or how it would impact her personally. At the time, Pelosi accused Republicans and President Trump of hiking taxes on the middle-class while slashing those for corporations. She denounced the bill using apocalyptic terms, decrying it as “Armageddon” and “like death.” At one point, she said the tax plan was a “monumental, brazen theft from the middle class,” and pledged that Democrats will continue to demand “job-creating, wage-raising tax reform with not one penny in tax breaks for the wealthiest one percent.” Just days after President Trump signed the sweeping tax bill into law late last month, Pelosi and her husband tried to preserve $64,000 in property tax breaks, known as the state and local taxes (SALT) deductions, for her two California homes. The new tax law limits the deduction to $10,000 and went into effect Jan. 1. Like many taxpayers with big property tax bills across the country, the Pelosis in late December prepaid the second half of their 2017-2018 property tax bills for their $7.2 million estate in San Francisco’s tony Pacific Heights and Napa vineyard and residence worth more than $4 million, according to San Francisco city-county and Napa county proper.

When Pelosi isn’t taking a break from shouting about paying your fair share to attempt to skirt the tax system, she’s out making statement’s to remove any doubt that she’s wildly out of touch with the nation’s middle class earners.

During a recent speaking event, Pelosi doubled down on her claims that $1000 bonuses many Americans are receiving thanks to the Trump tax cuts are insignificant.

“There’s a little mouse trap who’s got a little piece of cheese on there and there’s a mouse about to take it and that’s called the middle class,” she said. “And around it are fat cats, they look a lot like elephants but anyway, around there. And that’s the thing. Get this little thing and we get this big bonanza. You get the crumb, we get the banquet.”

And she isn’t the only influential Democrat using the line.

Former DNC chair Debbie Wassermann Schultz said Thursday that $1000 isn’t likely to do much for Americans in the middle class.

“Frankly, if you look at the bonuses, which I haven’t heard of a corporate bonus more than $1,000 so far—which by the way is taxed, so it’s not $1,000,” Schultz said. “And then you spread $1,000 over the course of a year—to think of about how much that is—of course they get it all at once. But I’m not sure that $1,000—which is taxed, taxable—goes very far for almost anyone.”

