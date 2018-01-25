SCOTTeVEST CEO calls conservative customers idiots

If you watch Fox News or peruse conservative websites, chances are you’ve seen an advertisement for the multi-pocketed SCOTTeVEST. If you bought one, the company’s CEO Scott Jordon wants you to know he thinks you’re a “f***ing idiot.”

Jordon took to Facebook to make a bizarre and insulting comment about SCOTTeVEST customers who buy his product after seeing it advertised on Fox News.

Not only does the post raise questions about what Jordon feels about the quality of the product the company produces, it alienates millions of conservative potential customers.

Following the ill-advised missive about his paying customers, Jordan quickly stepped down as CEO and deleted his social media accounts. The company, in full damage control mode, issued the following statement.

The recent offensive and inexcusable social media post by Scott Jordan does not reflect the views of SCOTTeVEST. In 2017, Mr. Jordan stepped down from the management of SCOTTeVEST and he is not involved in our daily operations,” the short statement reads. “We are extremely sorry for his unacceptable comments. Mr. Jordan’s post was impulsive and inappropriate for too many reasons to list, and rightfully offended so many people. We strongly disagree with the views expressed by Mr. Jordan.

And Jordon issued a don’t-know-what-happened statement of his own, saying:

I am profoundly sorry. I am profoundly sorry for my horrible and offensive remarks. This past Sunday, I posted on my personal Facebook page an incredibly rude and inaccurate statement about SCOTTeVEST’s TV advertising on Fox News. On Monday, I removed the offensive post and posted an apology on Facebook. I have since deactivated my Facebook account and the apology is no longer available, so I am writing it here. To those that I called gullible and idiotic, I am truly sorry.

Maybe Jordan truly is sorry. But he probably isn’t.

