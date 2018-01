Ishu Patel's film The Bead Game (1977) is a five-and-a-half-minute history of creatures killing each other. It starts with single-celled organisms and then progresses through the animal kingdom; hominids show up about midway through, then weapons appear and get increasingly destructive. The whole thing is told through stop-motion animation, and every image is created out of nothing but glass beads.

