In England, a woman accused Samson Makele of raping her and preventing her from leaving his apartment. She says she was able to escape only when he fell asleep. He said the sex was consensual. For 18 months, his lawyers tried to get access to his phone, but police refused. They finally got the phone days before the trial and found photos of him and the woman snuggling in bed, naked and smiling. Prosecutors dropped the case after seeing the photos.