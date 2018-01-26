The Nativist Plan to Criminalize Dreamers: New at Reason

Trump's alleged immigration fix hasn't just outraged Democrats and many libertarians. Even nativists are slamming it because, as far as they are concerned, it does not go far enough. The uproar from all quarters is so loud that the White House has cancelled its planned Monday briefing of lawmakers.

The Trump plan would give 1.8 million an eventual path to citizenship in exchange for deporting their parents now. Nativists, however, don't want to give any permanent relief to even Dreamers. They want to treat them like prisoners on parole, not hardworking, gainfully employed, tax-paying Americans, explains Cato Institute's David Bier.

