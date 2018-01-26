The WIRE: Your week in review

From Mueller’s team to the illegals’ dream — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Sorry liberals, Trump deciding not to fire Mueller isn’t obstruction of justice. If you wanna see what obstruction of justice looks like, check out Mueller’s people.



When they get done trying to destroy evidence, that is.

So far, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s flying circus has turned up “secret societies,” “backup plans” in case Trump won, destroyed evidence and probable perjury. And that’s all before they get out of their own building.



By the time they finally get to Trump, Ivanka will be in her second term.

Word broke Thursday of President Donald Trump’s new immigration plan which includes amnesty for nearly 2 million illegal aliens and $25 billion for border security upgrades, possibly including a wall.



Locking the burglars inside the house? Good plan.

Last week it was House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calling extra cash Americans stood to keep thanks to tax reform “crumbs.” This week, disgraced former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz decided to play Louise to Pelosi’s Thelma, joining Pelosi’s mockery of taxpayers.



I’m guessing they forgot what happened to those two idiots at the end of that film.

Pelosi’s promises of death and destruction by tax reform didn’t stop her from rushing to take advantage of nearly $150,000 in tax breaks on her multiple palaces before they expired.



Those are some mighty big “crumbs,” your highness.

More companies, including Home Depot, joined the list of companies citing tax reform as inspiring employee bonuses.



Grief counseling will be made available to Democrats who need it.

Is the Democratic Party out of fresh ideas? Look who’s considering throwing his hat in the ring for 2020.



But only because they couldn’t talk Fritz Mondale into it.

Kerry may not be lonely… Bernie Sanders has reportedly called his team in to discuss his own plans.



What’s to discuss? Changing bingo night at the old socialists’ home?

Senator Chuck Schumer and his Democrat accomplices really scored with their government shutdown.



Here’s Chuckie prepping for another day of Senatorin’.

One of these guys is an anti-American socialist with shady ties to some serious Islamofascist terrorists.



The other helped assassinate Malcolm X.

The world’s super elite gathered this week for their annual hoedown in Davos, Switzerland. One of the chief topics: so-called “climate change.” Bet that conversation got awkward, what with the 14 feet of snow that fell on the resort town.



Is Al Gore here? Someone tell him to get his ass outside and do some of that “global warming.”

Cecile Richards is stepping down after 10 years leading abortion giant Planned Parenthood. During those 10 years she presided over the murders of nearly 4 million children, Kermit Gosnell and even a body part sales racket.



Now, a little R&R in her vacation home.

A new The Washington Post/ABC poll claims most Americans think Trump is a racist. That must be why African-American unemployment is at historic lows.



He’s trying to lull them into a false sense of security.

The NFL announced it was rejecting a Superbowl ad by a veterans’ group in which players are asked to stand for the National Anthem. Respect for America? The league has to draw the line somewhere!



But dead cop socks and hating the country are still kewl, tho.

Just a day after the 45th March for Life, the anti-lifers threw their own party with all the cool kids showing up for the (not all) Women’s March dressed in their Sunday best.



If your vagina looks even remotely like this, you should march to the doctor’s office.

Think the lady parts costumes are gross? Check out this nightmare.



Nana ought to lose votes retroactively for this.

Welcome to Californistan, where state house Democrats want to criminalize drinking straws. According to a new bill introduced in the state legislature, waiters who give straws to customers can face up to six months in jail and $1,000 fines.



Illegal aliens murdering innocent citizens will remain kosher, however.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

