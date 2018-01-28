According to reports out last week, the president is growing increasingly frustrated with White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Last week, President Donald Trump reportedly called Kelly a “nut job” and said he’s searching for a replacement for the chief of staff.

And on Thursday CNN reported that the tensions were getting worse:

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with his chief of staff John Kelly — a sentiment that, according to several sources, crystallized Wednesday evening in the West Wing and echoed previous episodes of tension between the President and a chief of staff.

Just hours away from departing Washington for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump — already dressed in his overcoat — stood up from the Resolute Desk, strode out of the Oval Office and made his way to Kelly’s office, where he upended an immigration briefing with a room full of reporters for the next 10 minutes. It was, as one source would later describe, “a warning shot” from a freewheeling President who has felt more and more undermined by his structured chief of staff.

The post Is there tension between Trump and his top adviser? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.