DHS says terrorists are likely flooding across the border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that the federal government apprehends nearly 50 people on the terrorist watch list attempting to gain access to the U.S. every single week.

Discussing President Trump’s immigration proposals during a speech at the Wilson Center, Nielson said her agency catches about seven suspected terrorists attempting to sneak into the U.S. each day.

She’s noted before that terror offenders in the U.S. are born elsewhere.

“The most important figure I think from the report is that 73 percent of all those convicted of international-related offenses, terrorism-related offenses over the last 15 years were foreign born. So that’s quite a substantial percentage,” she said.

Nielsen’s warning comes as Islamic State leaders are urging supporters to carry out more attacks throughout the western world.

As reported by PJ Media:

The Islamic State issued a new video today calling on “brothers in Europe, America, Russia, Australia and elsewhere” to “kill them all” as “it is now time to rise.” The English-language nasheed, inspirational songs frequently released by terror groups, shows scenes of Western terrorists’ handiwork — including the March 2017 Westminster Bridge attack and the ISIS pledge video recorded by Berlin Christmas market terrorist Anis Amri — mingled with ISIS battlefield scenes and beheadings in Syria. The video from ISIS’ official Al-Hayat Media Center was distributed widely on YouTube and social media platforms Twitter and Facebook, along with being posted on file-sharing sites. “Your brothers in your lands have absolved themselves of blame, so leap onto their tracks and take an example from their actions and know that jannah [paradise] is beneath the shadows of swords,” a narrator says before the nasheed starts.

“Go answer the call, don’t spare none, kill them all, it is now time to rise, slit their throats, watch them die,” goes the nasheed. “The Islamic State stands, and it stands and demands, that you worship the one, whom besides there is none.” “We’re the grandsons of men, who gave all that they can, to rule all of the lands, with the law of Islam,” the nasheed continued. “Holding up the flag high, and seeking paradise, o my brothers stay strong, victory won’t be long.” “Together we will stand up, once filled with iman [faith], men who answered the call, terrorizing the world.” The warning underscores the importance of securing the U.S. borders not for economic, but safety, reasons.

