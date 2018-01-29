Trump Target McCabe Out at FBI, Cleveland Indians Killing Chief Wahoo, Nobody Supports Nationalization of 5G Networks: P.M. Links

- FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is out. While many expected him to retire this year, the abrupt timing of the announcement surprised many. The White House has denied that President Donald Trump's open dislike of the man (due to Democratic Party donations to his wife's failed campaign for the Virginia State Senate and the ongoing investigation of Russian collusion) played a role.
- Will Trump try to push out Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein next?
- The Cleveland Indians are removing the Chief Wahoo caricature—which many have deemed racist—from their uniforms starting next year.
- The House Intelligence Committee could vote this evening to publicly release the GOP-written memo that alleges that the FBI abused its intelligence authorities to snoop on President Donald Trump's campaign. They may also vote on whether to release a different interpretation explained in a memo by House Democrats.
- A former Hillary Clinton campaign manager said Clinton herself overruled a recommendation to fire a staffer accused of sexual harassment.
- Nobody seems to be supporting that leaked national security proposal for the federal government to nationalize and seize control of America's 5G networks. All five commissioners from the Federal Communications Commission have given it the thumbs' down. The Republican chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee bluntly said, "We're not Venezuela—we don't need to have the government run everything as the only choice."
