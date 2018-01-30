Dems are really nervous about the economy

President Donald Trump’s great American economic turnaround is likely going to cause big trouble for Democrats as the 2018 midterm elections near.

Columnist Liz Peek published a piece in The Hill this week pointing out what mainstream media largely has not following all the good economic news resulting from the Trump administration’s tax and regulatory policy shifts: “Democrats sound plain silly as they continue to attack the GOP tax cuts.”

She noted recent head-scratcher statements from Debbie Wassermann Schultz and Nancy Pelosi calling into the question the value of $1000 bonuses for U.S. workers in pointing out just how out of touch these wealthy Democrats sound.

And, as Peek sees it, we should prepare to hear even more embarrassingly desperate talk from Democrats as the economy continues to improve:

Here’s the bad news for Democrats: The good news from the tax bill is going to be bigger and more powerful in the months ahead, leading right up to the fall elections. The most important number contained in the fourth-quarter GDP report was a 6.8-percent rise in business nonresidential investment. That is a notable acceleration from the 6.2-percent gain of the first three quarters and is a remarkable turnaround from Obama’s eight years in office when, as The Wall Street Journal noted, such spending “underperformed.” Why does it matter? Because, as The New York Times noted in a rare piece crediting President Trump’s tax breaks and deregulatory policies with the upturn in business optimism: “Investment in new plants, equipment and factory upgrades … bolsters economic growth, spurs job creation — and may finally raise wages significantly.” Rising capital spending means increased productivity; with new machines and more efficient plants, workers are able to make more goods. Economists have long cited the lackluster productivity growth of recent years for sluggish wage gains.

Her entire piece is worth a read.

But what’s more important than knowing Democrats are becoming increasingly desperate, is understanding how they– and their counterparts in the media– are likely to react as it becomes clear that complaining about an improving economy is out of tune with most Americans.

Leftist attacks on Trump and the GOP are going to become increasingly ridiculous, if that’s even possible, in the months ahead.

