Time to ‘cleanse’ the FBI

House Speaker Paul Ryan is now calling for the release of documents detailing FBI surveillance abuses, a move he says will provide the transparency necessary to begin the process of removing bad actors from the agency.

“Let it all out, get it all out there. Cleanse the organization,” Ryan said, according to Fox.

“I think we should disclose all this stuff. It’s the best disinfectant. Accountability, transparency — for the sake of the reputation of our institutions,” he added.

Ryan made the remarks during a conversation with reporters Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

The memo likely contains evidence that federal investigators abused a surveillance program to monitor the Trump campaign, an indicator of political bias within the FBI.

On Monday night, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee held a successful vote to release the contents of the memo.

Fox Reported Tuesday:

Two senior FBI officials have now reviewed a controversial Republican staff memo alleging abuses of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News – adding that the officials “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.” The two officials – one from the bureau’s counterintelligence division and the other from the legal division – followed up after an initial review of the memo during a rare Sunday trip to Capitol Hill by FBI Director Christopher Wray. The House Intelligence Committee voted late Monday along party lines to release the memo, prompting a backlash from Democratic lawmakers. Top Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called it a “very sad day.” President Trump has five working days to review the contents but is widely expected not to block its release. After the contentious committee vote Monday night, the source confirmed that House staffers physically took the memo over to the White House for the president.

