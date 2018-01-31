America Not the Freest Country in the World: New at Reason

What's happened to America?

John Stossel writes:

Is America the world's freest country? Sadly, no.

When researchers first started doing detailed international comparisons, the USA came in second or third. This year, however, we ranked 17th.

The comparison I cite is the newly released Human Freedom Index, compiled by the Fraser and Cato Institutes. They compared economic freedoms such as freedom to trade, amount of regulations and tax levels, plus personal freedoms such as women's rights and religious freedom.

Their new report concludes that the world's freest countries are now:

1. Switzerland.

2. Hong Kong.

3. New Zealand.

4. Ireland.

5. Australia.