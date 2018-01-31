Blood Moon To Trigger Satanic Rituals

The end of January and beginning of February is already an important time in the calendar for Satanists – but tonight’s once-in-a-lifetime conjunction of a blue moon, blood moon and lunar eclipse has sent some Devil-worshippers into a frenzy.

Across Britain and the world Satanic covens are expected to convene ‘workings’ where Lucifer will be summoned. Some online forums are even suggesting human and animal sacrifice will play a part.

During a recent full moon Satanic ritual one of the famous Dartmoor ponies was found in a circle of fire with its tongue, eyes and genitals mutilated and belly slit from end to end. The mutilations had been conducted while the pony was alive.

At the time Karla McKechnie, Dartmoor’s Livestock Protection Officer, said she feared devil worshippers were behind the slaughter and said: “We do get strange things happening from time to time, normally when it’s a full moon.

“I suspect its witches or devil worshippers.

“My main concern is how someone has been able to walk up to a foal and kill it in the middle of the night. I’m almost certain more than one person was involved.”

Jenny Thornton, of the South West Equine Protection, said Dartmoor ponies were easy targets for Satanists because they are used to being fed by humans.

She added: “I’ve seen plenty of dead animals but this was horrendous. The belly has been sliced open. It’s a boy and its genitals had been cut off.

“The tongue had been pulled out and his eyes are missing. There have always been rumours of animal sacrifices and sheep have been found dead in the past, often around the time of a full moon.”

