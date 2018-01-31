Don’t Believe What They Tell You

January 31, 2018
No Comments
  1. The Truth of the War Conspiracy of 1861 – H. W. Johnstone

  2. The Great Heresies – Hilaire Belloc

  3. The Fall of Tyranny, the Rise of Liberty – George Ford Smith

  4. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan B. Peterson

  5. Lies My Teacher Told Me: The True History of the War for Southern Independence – Clyde N Wilson

  6. Jefferson – Albert Jay Nock

  7. Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel – Alison Weir

  8. Spy of the Century: Alfred Redl and the Betrayal of Austria-Hungary – John Sadler

  9. The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton – Jefferson Morley

  10. Christianity and the World: Essays Philosophical, Historical and Cultural – Jack Kerwick

  11. Churchill, Hitler, and “The Unnecessary War”: How Britain Lost Its Empire and the West Lost the World – Patrick J. Buchanan

  12. How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor: One of America’s Leading Pediatricians Puts Parents Back in Control of Their Children’s Health – Robert S. Mendelsohn MD
  13. Day Of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor – Robert Stinnett

  14. Facts the Historians Leave Out: A Confederate Primer – John S. Tilley

  15. Everything You Were Taught about the Civil War Is Wrong, Ask a Southerner! – Lochlainn Seabrook

Thank you for supporting LRC with your Amazon purchases.

The post Don’t Believe What They Tell You appeared first on LewRockwell.

Uncategorized