Gitmo to Stay Open, Stormy Daniels Denies Trump Affair, Reason Reacts to SOTU Speech: A.M. Links

Reason reacts to President Trump's Tuesday-night State of the Union (SOTU) speech:
- ...on "The Prejudicial Cynicism of Trump's SOTU Talk About MS-13"
- ...on Trump's promotion of 'right to try' experimental treatments
- ...on Trump taking credit for low black employment
- .... on Trump's nod to prison reform
- ... on Trump's call for prescription drug price controls
- Post-speech wrap-Up video with Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch
- Find the full text of Trump's SOTU speech here.
- Adult star Stormy Daniels released a written statement denying that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
- The Venezuelan government is issuing its own cryptocurrency.
- "The Iranian nation will never give up Imam Khomeini's legacy; Islamism and Republicanism," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday. "Return is impossible."
- Trump signed an order last night to keep Guantanamo Bay prison open.