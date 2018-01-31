GOP-Chartered Amtrak Train Crashes, Corruption Charges Against Bob Menendez Dropped, Trey Gowdy, Bob Brady Announce Retirements From Congress: P.M. Links

One person is dead after an Amtrak train chartered to carry Republican senators and congressmen to a retreat collided with a truck in Virginia.

One person is dead after an Amtrak train chartered to carry Republican senators and congressmen to a retreat collided with a truck in Virginia. Federal prosecutors are dropping the corruption case against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) after failing to secure a conviction at trial.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control, Brenda Fitzgerald, resigned in the wake of a report she had purchased tobacco stock after taking the position.

Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Bob Brady (D-Pa.) are the latest members of the House to announce they won't be seeking re-election.

The FBI said it had "grave concerns" about the potential release of a Republican memo alleging abuse of surveillance power by... the FBI.

The government of Australia sold off a locked filing cabinet that contained hundreds of secret documents to a secondhand store.

A killer whale named

Wikie

is the first to mimic human speech.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.