Manchin says Democrats acted like babies at the SOTU (video)

Democrat West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says his colleagues’ refusal to stand or applaud during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was disrespectful and a signal that the party is more concerned with obstruction than it is with progress.

In a glaring sign of just how stupid and petty things have become in Washington these days, Manchin was invited on Fox News Tuesday morning to discuss how he was one of the only Democrats in the chamber for the State of the Union speech not looking as though Trump killed his grandma.

When others in his party declined to applaud even for the most uncontroversial of the president’s remarks, Manchin did. He even stood for the president when Trump entered the room, a customary show of respect for the office in which his colleagues declined to participate.

“That’s the way I was raised in West Virginia. We have respect,” he said when asked why he didn’t follow Nancy Pelosi’s lead. “There is some civility still yet. There should be civility in this place.”

Manchin did note that Democrats aren’t the only politicians guilty of wearing their feelings on the sleeve during the annual speech, referencing Rep. Joe Wilson’s infamous “you lie” outburst during President Barack Obama’s SOTU address.

But the West Virginia lawmaker suggested that the unified Democrat show of disrespect has a different implication than a lone lawmaker’s childish shouting.

“I’ve seen it on both sides when Obama gave speeches, Republicans. That’s disrespectful and last night was disrespectful,” he said.

The Democrats’ show on Tuesday illustrates just how far the party is willing to go to avoid working with Trump, even as his policies continue to improve the economy and set the stage for major infrastructure improvements in the years ahead.

As Manchin noted, many Democrats bolted as soon as Trump’s speech ended in an apparent effort to signal they can’t even stomach being in the same room as the president.

“Not me, I stayed there and shook his hand and thanked him because he talked about coal, we’re gonna do coal research and development, opioid addiction, I need that,” he said. ”Infrastructure, I’ve never seen a pothole that belongs to a Democrat or a Republican — we both get blamed for that one — so we’ve got to fix this stuff.”

