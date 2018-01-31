Poland’s Holocaust Bill Is a Hate Speech Ban: New at Reason

In Poland, as in several other European countries, it is a crime to deny the Holocaust. Soon, thanks to a bill that was approved by the lower house of the Polish parliament on Friday, it may also be a crime to discuss the Holocaust too frankly.

The pending ban on references to Polish complicity in Nazi genocide, which has provoked outrage in Israel and around the world, may seem inconsistent with the ban on Holocaust denial. But Jacob Sullum argues that the two taboos are of a piece with each other and with Poland's prohibition of ethnic insults—a fact that should give pause to American fans of European-style speech regulation.

