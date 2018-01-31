San Francisco gives pot prohibitionists the finger

San Francisco officials are retroactively applying the city’s marijuana legalization laws, a move that will help thousands of residents convicted of pot-related crimes over the decades expunge or reduce the convictions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The move will affect thousands of people whose marijuana convictions brand them with criminal histories that can hurt chances for finding jobs and obtaining some government benefits. Proposition 64, which state voters passed in November 2016, legalized the recreational use of marijuana in California for those 21 and older and permitted the possession up to one ounce of cannabis. The legislation also allows those with past marijuana convictions that would have been lesser crimes — or no crime at all — under Prop. 64 to petition a court to recall or dismiss their cases. Rather than leaving it up to individuals to petition the courts — which is time consuming and can cost hundreds of dollars in attorney fees — Gascón said San Francisco prosecutors will review and wipe out convictions en masse. The district attorney said his office will dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanor marijuana convictions in San Francisco dating back to 1975, and review and re-sentence thousands of felony marijuana cases.

The move comes as the Jeff Sessions Department of Justice continues to work to remind state and local governments that federal law still prohibits the sale and use of the plant throughout the United States.

San Francisco, however, is certainly not alone in pushing back against Sessions’ anti-pot crusade. Nearly 100 elected officials from various legal pot locales sent a letter to the top law enforcement official on Wednesday to express their disgust for the DoJ decision to reverse legal changes which made it easier for them to regulate the sale of voter-approved marijuana.

They wrote:

Your decision earlier this month to revoke the Cole Memo eliminated these safeguards, which were put in place to protect public safety in our communities. Your decision also created uncertainty for our local governments by leaving federal enforcement decisions up to each individual U.S. Attorney, resulting in what could be selective and unfair enforcement. Of greatest concern, however, is the sheer confusion felt by local officials who now face governing in a chaotic environment. While it may have been the intention to spark uncertainty for legal cannabis license holders across the nation, it also created significant confusion for local governments in thirty-one states and territories where there are comprehensive programs regulating the licensing, land-use, enforcement, and taxation of this industry. The signatories on this letter have varying opinions about the legalization of cannabis, generally. And, for many of us, our views have evolved over time. Ultimately, though, we all agree that we must follow the directive of our citizens; and that states must have the right to chart their own course on cannabis. Americans have gone to the ballot box in states and communities several times supporting legalizing cannabis for medical or adult use. Most recent polling indicates that more than ninety percent of Americans support legalizing medical cannabis; and six in ten, including a majority of both Democratic and Republican respondents, support legalizing cannabis for adult use. Notably, polls have also found that more than seventy percent of Americans want the federal government to respect all state marijuana laws. This nation’s beginnings can be traced to a ragtag bunch of renegades tossing tea into the Boston Harbor because a large distant government wasn’t listening to its populace. In this case, the public

wants this decision left up to states and localities. And, similarly, our bottom line is that we believe this is simply a states’ rights issue. Each state should be able to decide for themselves their own policies regarding cannabis. We do agree with you on one critical item: the discrepancy between state and federal law regarding cannabis is a legitimate concern. To address

this concern, we suggest the convening of a bipartisan and bicameral task force to explore aligning federal and state cannabis laws. While this task

force is convening, we would request that the Department of Justice not initiate new enforcement actions in situations where operators are following

state and local regulations. This would provide certainty to the basic operations of local governments across the country.

The post San Francisco gives pot prohibitionists the finger appeared first on Personal Liberty®.