Big government Republicanism

The Republican Party is no longer a place for conservatives.

Conservatives reject statism, embrace small government and abhor confiscatory taxes. Conservatives believe in free, unfettered trade. Conservatives believe in free markets, not price controls. Conservatives believe businesses know best what to pay their employees and what benefits to provide. Conservatives believe in the individual rather than in collectivism.

Conservatives believe in a strong military for the nation’s defense, not a bloated empire-sustaining monstrosity going abroad seeking enemies to devour in endless wars. “In the affairs of nations,” writes Russell Kirk, the father of modern American conservatism, “the American conservative feels that his country ought to set an example to the world, but ought not to try to remake the world in its image. It is a law of politics, as well as of biology, that every living thing loves above all else — even above its own life — its distinct identity, which sets it off from all other things. The conservative does not aspire to domination of the world, nor does he relish the prospect of a world reduced to a single pattern of government and civilization.”

Republicans claim to have the corner on genuine conservatism. But there is nothing conservative about the welfare state, the warfare state or the police state. All are big government programs and are used to steal liberties – particularly the liberties of free association, free assembly, free speech, free markets and control over one’s own body.

In his State of the Union speech, President Donald Trump called for spending $1.5 trillion on infrastructure projects through government-private partnership. That is fascism, or was called fascism in the 1930s and 1940s.

In his State of the Union speech, Trump called for federal intervention to reduce the price of prescriptions drugs, saying, “And prices will come down substantially — watch.” That’s price fixing, which is central planning.

Trump – at the urging of daughter and chief political advisor Ivanka — called for mandatory paid family leave. Wealth redistribution and, again, central planning.

Trump called for government programs to promote workplace development, job training and education in vocational and trade schools. Again, wealth redistribution and central planning.

Trump called for an end to the sequester to “fully fund our great military,” adding, “As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression. Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, we are not there yet.”

Trump also promised to apply “maximum pressure” to North Korea, along with aggressive foreign policy against Russia and China and “rogue regimes.”

The U.S. spends more on its military than the next seven countries combined. For every dollar No. 2 military spender China spends, the U.S. spends almost $3. But that’s not enough for Trump… or Republicans.

Republicans – both the majority of the politicians and the vast majority of Republic voters (polls show Trump’s speech got 90 percent-plus approval ratings among Republicans) – loved Trump’s speech.

Trump made no mention of cutting spending or tackling deficits. Nor did he indicate how he would pay for the infrastructure or the social welfare he proposed.

Republicans once claimed to care about debt and deficits and oppose socialism. Not anymore. Not under George W. Bush, and certainly not now under Trump.

Republicans are socialists now.

Where can conservatives go? Certainly not the Libertarian Party, which has apparently gone full communist and has rejected Ron Paul from speaking at their next convention.

The Constitution Party is an alternative for conservatives.

Related:

Very unhappy birthday wishes to the Republican Party

There is nothing conservative about the Republican ‘War’ Party

Don’t pin your hopes on the Party of Lincoln

The post Big government Republicanism appeared first on Personal Liberty®.