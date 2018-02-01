GOP establishment will pretend Democrats are blocking spending cuts

As the nation barrels toward another debt ceiling increase, the House Freedom Caucus is positioning itself to ask for accompanying spending cuts. But the GOP establishment is likely to play the same old “blame Democrats” game while continuing to allow the national debt to spiral out of control.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows told reporters this week that he’s exploring options for demanding spending cuts to accompany coming increases to the nation’s debt limit.

“I’ve had conversations as recently as yesterday with Director Mulvaney and as recent as last week with Secretary Mnuchin on the debt ceiling, on how we can effectively make some real reforms in that area,” he told The Hill.

“Based on those initial conversations, a number of Freedom Caucus members could potentially support those efforts,” he continued.

Still, it isn’t clear how substantial those reforms may be or how well they’ll play among the broader GOP establishment.

“There are discussions going on right now about the debt ceiling that I’m not at liberty talk about,” Meadows told the paper.

And, as with the back and forth that occurred with regard to repealing Obamacare, members of the establishment GOP are already setting the stage to make excuses about how Republican spending cuts are impossible because of likely push back from across the aisle.

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Thune (S.D.), the third-ranking Senate GOP leader, said he wants to attach spending reforms to the debt-limit increase but predicted there would be Democratic opposition. “I would love to see spending reforms attached to it, but I think one way or the other we have to raise the debt limit. We’ve got to make sure the country pays its bills,” he said. Thune said “there may be” attempts to attach reforms but emphasized “it’s going to take 60 in the Senate” to pass a bill, so GOP leadership will need Democratic support.

In other words, don’t expect anything too impressive in terms of GOP driven budget sanity in the months ahead.

What you can expect, however, is a nice fat debt ceiling increase.

The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that the Treasury Department will likely run out of its extraordinary measures, and thus run out of cash, during the first half of March, as our Budget team’s Sarah Ferris reported. That’s as much as a month earlier than CBO previously projected, and the scorekeeper said it was pretty clear that the new $1.5 trillion tax cut was a big reason for the change. “After incorporating the anticipated effects of recent tax legislation and actual spending and revenue amounts in December into its calculations, CBO now projects the range of possible dates as falling earlier in March,” the budget office said in a new report.

It’s not all bad news, considering the Trump administration’s efforts to drive up U.S. economic activity may help to offset some of the new debt. But it won’t be much.

